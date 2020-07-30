The United States saw its second consecutive weekly increase in new claims for unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said on Thursday, with 1.43 million filed.
The data for the week ended July 25 marked an increase of 12,000 from the previous week’s upwardly revised level, while the insured unemployment rate rose to 11.6 percent — reflecting the impact of the surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted renewed lockdown measures.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.