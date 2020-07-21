





It came as sources said that Kardashian was considering divorcing him if he didn’t drop his campaign after the rapper publicly revealed that the couple had thought about aborting their eldest child, North.The 43-year-old West took to Twitter with a flurry of tweets and screengrabs that appear to be from his cell phone, several of which he would go on to delete within an hour of posting, according to Dailymail.co.ukWest also demanded his wife Kim and Kardashian ‘momager’ Kris Jenner call him at the Wyoming ranch where he is now staying.West wrote, ‘Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor’ and demanded ‘Kriss [sic] and Kim call me now.’Supporters expressed concern for him on social media after the outburst, but West’s billionaire friend Elon Musk reassured one fan tweeting: ‘We talked about an hour ago. He seems fine’Late into the evening West also tweeted a promotion for the release of a new album, Donda, due Friday.He followed up the latter tweet with a screengrab of an apparent text message he sent to Kris Kardashian stating: ‘This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are you still avoiding my calls.’Both tweets were later deleted.He also tweeted ‘If I get locked up like Mandela yall will know why’In another since-deleted tweet, he wrote: ‘Kriss [sic] don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up’.Seconds later, he tweeted: ‘Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.’The hit horror movie Get Out centers around a black man who meets his white girlfriend’s parents for the first time and discovers the creepy things the family does to guests in an effort to extend their lives, including organ harvesting and brain transplants.West also tweeted about Kardashian’s leaked sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J in 2007 and the Playboy cover she did later that year.‘I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape [sic],’ he wrote in a then-deleted tweet.‘I put my life on my God that North’s mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God,’ he added, revealing ‘I’m at the ranch … come and get me.’