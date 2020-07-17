



The United States posted another world record 77,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, eclipsing its earlier record of 67,417 cases.





America’s total infection count has now surged beyond 3.5million. Worldometers.info even estimated the caseload at 3,695,025.





The death toll is also soaring.





On Thursday, 943 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 138,358.





Worldometers.info however estimated the death toll, much higher, putting it at 141,118.





With virus surge being recorded in many states, the US is moving closer to the alarming benchmark of 100,000 cases per day which Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that the US could reach if it fails to bring the crisis under control.





Florida and Texas both suffered record death tolls on Thursday.





While Florida recorded 156 deaths, Texas posted 129, with both posting more than 10,000 new infections each.





