





This was contained in a statement by the US Department of State on Thursday.The statement partly read, “More than $41.3 million in assistance, which includes more than $3.3 million for health assistance and $34 million in IDA humanitarian funding for risk-communications, water and sanitation, infection-prevention, coordination, and emergency food assistance; and nearly $4.1 million in MRA humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people.“This assistance joins more than $8.1 billion in total assistance for Nigeria over the past 20 years, including more than $5.2 billion for health.”The US said over $12.5bn has been allocated globally in COVID-19 response, including commitments for the development of vaccines and therapeutics, amongst others.“We are achieving real results, helping nations around the world respond to COVID-19 and thereby protecting the homeland. We continue to ensure that the substantial U.S. funding and scientific efforts on this front remain a central and coordinated part of the worldwide effort against the disease,” it added.