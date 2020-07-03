





Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, disclosed this in a statement in New York on Thursday.Dujarric said both employees had been identified and placed on “Administrative Leave Without Pay” pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into the allegation.The video, which surfaced online last week, shows a couple apparently having s3x on the back seat of a UN official car in Tel Aviv, Isreal.On Friday, Dujarric told correspondents that the organisation was “shocked and deeply disturbed” by the footage, and that investigation had been launched.He confirmed that the video featured a 4×4 vehicle, containing personnel “likely assigned to the UN Truce Supervision Organisation” headquartered in Jerusalem.The short video shows a white woman in a red dress straddling an equally white man in the back seat of the white SUV bearing the “UN” inscription.With them in the moving vehicle were the driver and a bald-head man sitting on the passenger side, in front.Media reports say the footage was recorded on HaYarkon Street, a major thoroughfare in Tel Aviv, Israeli capital.The UN spokesman said on Thursday that the investigation was being handled by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services.He said, “Two male international staff members, who were in the UN vehicle in Tel Aviv have been identified as having engaged in misconduct, including conduct of sexual nature.“Given the seriousness of the allegation of failing to observe the standards of conduct expected of international civil servants, the two staff members have been placed on Administrative Leave Without Pay.“This is pending the results and conclusion of the ongoing OIOS investigation.“UNTSO has re-engaged in a robust awareness-raising campaign to remind its personnel of their obligations to the UN Code of Conduct.“The OIOS investigation continues, and we will keep you informed.”