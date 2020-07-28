



The United Nations (UN) says it has identified and suspended another staff member involved in a recent sex video.





The video, which went viral in June, showed a couple apparently having sex in one of the official UN vehicles in Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital.





After an investigation into the incident, on July 2, the UN announced that two male employees had been identified and suspended.





On Monday, the suspension of another male employee was announced.





Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the secretary-general, disclosed this during a media briefing on Monday, while giving an update on the investigation into the video involving staff members of the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO).





“A third male international staff member who was in the UN vehicle in Tel Aviv has also been identified as having engaged in alleged misconduct,” he said.





“The staff member has been placed on Administrative Leave without Pay, pending the results and conclusion of the ongoing Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) investigation.”





Stephane Dujarric, UN spokesman, had described the video as shocking and disturbing.





Meanwhile, according to a 2019 report on sexual exploitation and abuse involving UN staff members or personnel affiliated to the organisation, a total of 175 allegations were received, out of which 93 are ongoing.









