Popular English singer, Sam Smith, has announced a collaboration with Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.





Smith on his Twitter page shared a short snippet of the new song titled My Oasis which is also first track off his third album yet to be released.





“New song ‘My Oasis’ with @burnaboy, released 7.20pm BST tomorrow!!” he tweeted.







The Grammy nominee also acknowledged Smith quoting his tweet with, “You killed Sam.”