Popular English singer, Sam Smith, has announced a collaboration with Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.
Smith on his Twitter page shared a short snippet of the new song titled My Oasis which is also first track off his third album yet to be released.
“New song ‘My Oasis’ with @burnaboy, released 7.20pm BST tomorrow!!” he tweeted.
New song 'My Oasis' with @burnaboy, released 7.20pm BST tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/HSgebhUhl8— samsmith (@samsmith) July 29, 2020
❤️ so much love for you Burna. This is gonna be fun https://t.co/j5hNb1y6EM— samsmith (@samsmith) July 29, 2020
