 UK singer, Sam Smith announces collaboration with Burna boy | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » UK singer, Sam Smith announces collaboration with Burna boy

Thursday, July 30, 2020 0
A+ A-

Popular English singer, Sam Smith, has announced a collaboration with Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.

Smith on his Twitter page shared a short snippet of the new song titled My Oasis which is also first track off his third album yet to be released.

“New song ‘My Oasis’ with @burnaboy, released 7.20pm BST tomorrow!!” he tweeted.


The Grammy nominee also acknowledged Smith quoting his tweet with, “You killed Sam.”



Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top