





Juve, who have been Italian champions for exactly 3,000 days, need to win one of their final three games to win their ninth title in a row.They led through Matthijs de Ligt’s powerful drive, but Ilija Nestorovski headed in an equaliser before Seko Fofana’s brilliant winner in injury time.As Maurizio Sarri’s side pushed for a winner, Fofana ran from the halfway line, beat Alex Sandro for pace before cutting inside De Ligt and slotting the ball under Wojciech Szczesny.Juventus only need three points to seal an unprecedented ninth consecutive Serie A title – but they are out of form.They have only won one of their past five Serie A games, but the three teams below them – Atalanta, Inter Milan and Lazio – have only won five games between them in a combined 15 matches.There are doubts about the future of manager Maurizio Sarri, who is hoping to win the first league title of his career.Juve looked laboured at Udinese – who are not yet safe from relegation – with most of their 21 shots either speculative or from long range.