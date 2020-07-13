





When emergency services arrived on the scene at 5:00 am local time (0300 GMT), the 26-year-old was injured in the abdomen and he later died in hospital, the fire service said.A source close to the investigation said the gunman fled.According to local radio, the victim was Christopher Aurier, who plays for French fifth-division team Toulouse Rodeo.He came through the youth academy at Lens like his older brother, an Ivorian international and former Paris Saint-Germain full-back, but failed to breakthrough at the highest level.