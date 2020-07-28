Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to online reports alleging that her Banana Island home was seized by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.





The report made the rounds on Nigerian Twitter on Monday as some Nigerians claimed that her ”Banana Island property” had been taken over by AMCON.





However, Toke in a statement released this evening by her publicist, Andrea Manuela Giaccaglia, said the popular Vlogger is the sole owner of her Ikoyi property and that it has not been confiscated by AMCON.





The statement read: “’On behalf of Ms. Toke Makinwa, we would like to address the rumour circulating the internet that Ms. Toke Makinwa’s alleged house in Banana Island was taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

“Toke’s is the sole owner of her residence in Ikoyi.”





She threatened to take legal action against the originators of the report that her house has been taken over by AMCON.





“Our lawyers have been contacted and legal action will be taken against the originators of this story,” the statement added.





