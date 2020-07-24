



Toke Makinwa, a Nigerian media personality, has suggested that marriage should have expiry date and be subject to renewal on account of the challenges with long-haul relationships.





The 35-year-old vlogger took to her Twitter page on Thursday to talk about rigours often encountered by those whose union survives the test of time to span decades without them resorting to divorce or separation.





Toke admitted she has always admired those who have achieved such a feat, making an analogy of a world where partners could be switched when boredom kicks in over the course of time.





“I think marriage should have an expiry, subject to renewal clause after a certain number of years, like the way we renew agreements,” the OAP who, who is a victim of divorce, wrote.





“People should be allowed to look back on time out in, grade themselves, and hit the renewal button if they can still stand each other.





“Each time I see people who’ve been married for 10 years and more, I respect them BIG, for holding it together and not losing it. It’s a lot of work. I wish people were more honest about that journey.





“Imagine a world where we could all just switch partners after a number of years the way animals do, with no stress, everybody good. Do you think it’ll be better? Less hassle, drama, just good time.”

Each time I see people who’ve been married for 10 years and more, I can’t lie I respect them BIG, for holding it together and not losing it, it is a lot of work and I wish many people were more honest about that journey 😃 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) July 23, 2020

I think marriage should have an expiry and subject to renewal clause after a certain number of years, like the way we renew agreements 🤣🤣🤣, people should be allowed to look back on time out in, grade themselves and hit the renewal button if they can still stand each other — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) July 23, 2020

Imagine a world where we could all just switch partners after a number of years the way animals do (after a day or two), with no wahala, no stress, everybody good, do you think it’ll be better? Less hassle, less drama just a good time — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) July 23, 2020

In January 2014, Toke had married Maje Ayida, her partner whom she had been involved with for eight years, but separated from him in 2015 after discovering he impregnated his ex-girlfriend.











Recently, the entrepreneur had opened up on her love journey, describing herself as a hopeless romantic who can’t wait to fall for someone who would love her back no matter what life throws.