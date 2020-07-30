



Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari.





Tinubu said Nigerians should continue to pray for Buhari and those in government for wisdom and guidance to move Nigeria forward.





He made the appeal in his message to Muslims ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.





The message signed and forwarded by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman reads partly: “It is in this spirit that I ask all Nigerian Muslims to observe this Eid with caution and utmost respect.





“As Muslims, we are taught to respect the law. Thus, as we celebrate, we must observe all public health measures recommended by the authorities such as wearing facemasks and avoiding large gatherings. We do this not for ourselves but for the benefit of others.





“During the days ahead, reflect upon this unusual time in which we have found ourselves, pray to Allah to pull us out of this situation but also ask Him how you may help a relative, a family member or even a stranger who may be in greater need than you are.





“We must pray that Almighty Allah lend wisdom and guidance to President Buhari and all those in government that they may continue to work to move our nation forward.”





The former Lagos State Governor also advised Muslims to show empathy and be generous during the celebrations.





He said: “It is our responsibility as Muslims to empathize with our fellow human beings, to offer a hand of fellowship and comfort such that no one may feel alone and abandoned as if the entire world has turned its back against them.





“The greatest gift we can render at this moment is a touch of simple human kindness, an act of generosity that seeks no reward other than itself. I pray for a better future, one free of all forms of pestilence and ills. We get there if we listen to Almighty Allah and if we love one another as members of the same national family.”









