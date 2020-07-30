Three members of a gang who attempted to rob a bank in Okeho, Oyo State were on Wednesday set ablaze by a mob.
The gunmen had attacked the bank about 3pm with a detonated dynamite to gain access.
But police spokesman Gbenga Fadeyi said policemen repelled the robbers, who fled in their bus as soon as their bid failed. Policemen, local hunters and others pursued.
The robbers’ bus somersaulted, the mob swooped on them and set three of them ablaze, Fadeyi said.
