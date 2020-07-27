





Giving the warning on Monday, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) reiterated its readiness to sustain the Oyingbo axis of any impediment mostly caused by the activities of food traders (vegetables) who mostly occupy a major part of the road for offloading and selling of their products resulting into heavy gridlock around the Oyingbo market and the Lagos Mainland environment.The Corps Marshal of the Agency, CP Akinpelu Gbemisola (retd), who disclosed this at the command’s headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi said: “Oyingbo-Iddo via Carter Bridge is one of the alternative routes to ease traffic movement into the Island during the repairs and as such, the agency operatives tagged OYINGBO RESCUE TEAM who have been stationed in the last three months to curb the activities of these recalcitrant traders would be fortified to ensure significant improvement is achieved towards reducing to the barest minimum, the activities of the traders and drivers who disrupt free traffic movement around this axis.”He said the agency had engaged the traders in series of meetings and sensitised people around the Lagos mainland on cleanliness of the roads and free vehicular movement in the State.Akinpelu further stated that the Agency would be working with other enforcement agencies such as the Police, Lagos State Neighbourhood and Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Central Business District (CBD) and other security operatives to prevent any trading activities before, during and after the closure across the State.She expressed dismay at the unending issue of traffic congestion which has been reducing road capacity as well as general obstructions on the roads as a result of commercial activities such as indiscriminate parking and trading, especially during this Sallah period.The Corps Marshal, however, reiterated the determination of the agency to ensure that all citizens in the State abide by the stipulated environmental laws of the State.