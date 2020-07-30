Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, has kicked against the reintegration of ex-Boko Haram fighters into the society.





The military had in 2016 launched Operation Safe Corridor, an initiative for the deradicalisation and rehabilitation of ex-Boko Haram fighters.





The aim of the operation, the military had also said, is to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram members into society.





About 600 ex-Boko Haram members completed a de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration (DRR) programme in July.





But while speaking on a BBC Hausa service programme, Ndume asked the government to stop rehabilitating ex-insurgents because they would never repent.





“This government’s programme is unacceptable to our people. The right thing is to stop it, forthwith,” he said.





“Not that they even apologised to you, they apologised to the government with the thinking that government has failed and that is why they are being pampered,” he said.





“They are like Kharajites. Many among those released have since run away. They will never repent.





“The government should know what to do about them. But not re-introducing someone to you, who has killed your parent, or your relations.





“If there is sincerity of purpose in this, those in the IDP camps should be trained in various trades and vocation so that they could start life again.”





TheCable had reported how Borno residents kicked against reintegration.





Instead of bringing them back to the society, the residents had said they should be taken to the government house.





