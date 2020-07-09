



Popular rapper, Kanye West, has shared his opinion on the research for a vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19)





Kanye, who recently announced plans to join the 2020 US presidential race, insinuated that he had Coronavirus sometime in February.





Speaking with Forbes, Kanye narrating his experience said: “Shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.





“I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”





When asked about COVID-19 vaccine, Kanye said he’s very cautions, adding that it could be the mark of the beast.





According to him, he senses a conspiracy with COVID-19 vaccine to put chips in everyone and make sure no one enters the gates of Heaven.





“So many of our children are being vaccinated and paralyzed, so when they say the way we’re going to fix Coronavirus is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious.





“That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us and do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.





“I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. “





West also announced that his running mate would be Mitchell Tidball, a preacher in Cody.





