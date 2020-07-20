





The minister, who told the House of Representatives Committee investigating financial mismanagement in the NDDC on Monday, also said the ex-managing director had no exemption letter.When asked about his fracas with Nunieh, the minister said, “The former Managing Director of the NDDC was relieved of her appointment when I received a letter from the then Chief of Staff (may his soul rest in peace) that she did not possess the requisite qualifications to be there.“For instance, we have written twice to the National Youth Service Corps and twice they have insisted that she never served and that she does not have an NYSC certificate or an exception.”Akpabio added that among other reasons, Nunieh was sacked due to insubordination.