Kunle Afolayan, a Nigerian filmmaker, has penned a glowing tribute to Adeyemi Josiah Akano Afolayan, his late dad, who passed away in 1996.





The filmmaker took to his Instagram page on Monday to share a side by side photo of himself and his late dad wherein he lavished Adeyemi with gratitude for marrying many wives, which he said brought about the “privilege to be called your son”.





The 45-year-old movie director and producer also admitted that Adeyemi was more handsome in his days than him.

“I miss you, Baba mi, but thank you for marrying many wives because I would not have been privileged to be called your Son. I know he was finer so…dont rub it in ADEYEMI JOSIAH AKANO AFOLAYAN (1940-1996),” he wrote.

In May, Kunle had said he could have become a rebel or even choose a completely different career if his father was alive.





“My children asked me a few days ago if I missed and feel sad that my father passed long ago and he’s not here to witness how I have turned out. My response to them was that, yes, I miss my father so much but the honest truth is I wouldn’t have turned out the way I did if he was alive,” he had said.





“They asked why and I said because he would have influenced my journey and I would have done and handled things differently. I could have turned out better or worst, I could have become a rebel or even choose a completely different career.”









