The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said the current crisis in Southern Kaduna, is “the tragic aftermath of events of June 5, when youths from two communities clashed over farmlands in Zangon-Kataf and the upsurge of violence in the same area that started on June 11.”





However, according to him, “like an unwanted virus, the violence has spread to and has necessitated extraordinary measures in four local government areas in southern Kaduna.”





El-Rufai stated this during an address at a security meeting held at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.





He insisted his administration had done everything within its constitutional powers to bring peace to Southern Kaduna and all parts of the state.

“We answered the decade old demand for a permanent military base by working with the Federal Government to deploy a forward operating base of the Nigerian Army in Kafanchan.





“Our government purchased an estate to provide accommodation for a permanent mobile police squadron in the area. Also deployed in the area are troops from Operation Safe Haven and Nigerian Army Special Forces, complemented by two mobile police squadrons,” El-Rufai said.





El Rufai also warned that “no one should be allowed to get away with crime just because they can hide it under an ethno-religious veneer.”





