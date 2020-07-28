The Department of State Services (DSS) says some prominent persons are planning to destabilise parts of the country.





In a statement on Monday, Peter Afunanya, DSS public relations officer, said these prominent people have resorted to divisive acts “through inciting statements aimed at pitting individuals, groups and ethnic nationalities against another.”





Afunanya said the secret police is working security agencies to ensure that these people do not achieve their aim.





“The service is, without doubt, aware of these plans and their sponsors. Consequently, it warns that it will no longer tolerate the orchestrations by subversive and unscrupulous elements to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country,” he said.





“In this regard, it is working assiduously with relevant authorities and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the sinister objective is not achieved.





“The service reiterates its commitment to the internal security of Nigeria and will, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with planners of the mayhem.”





The DSS spokesman said law abiding should provide security agencies with information about the activities of criminals and groups intent on instigating violence in the country.





It is unclear the group or individuals Afunanya referred to.









