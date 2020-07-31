



Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, has stressed that Nigeria needs peace to succeed.





Akume was Benue State Governor from 1999 to 2007.





He spoke on Thursday at the Thanksgiving Service in honour of Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).





NAN quoted Akume as warning of the Somalia situation in Nigeria.

The East African country has experienced armed conflict for three decades.





Akume said Nigeria “cannot toil with unity and peace because if our territorial integrity is undermined, Somalia will be a child’s play.”





On security, he noted that there are still issues that must be resolve.





”I know the President is doing quite a lot but the challenges are still there. We don’t have to toil with our unity.”





The former Senator advised Pam to liaise with Chritain leaders on peace in Nigeria.





“You are in a very good position working closely with CAN and people of other faith so that together we can reestablish peace,” he said.





