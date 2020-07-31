A Nigerian clergyman, Prophet Ebelenna Chukwu, has vowed to use his spiritual capabilities to shut down the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, if the Buhari-led government fails to do so.





According to the prophet, the future of the Nigerian child is at stake if the Nigerian government should allow the program to continue. He said the program is propagating pornography.





He vowed to shut down the program if the government fails to shut it down.

''If Nigerian government did not shut BBNaija down, I will shut them down by force. With my spiritual cabability, I can do it. I know who I am. I am not a prophet that is boasting'' he said





