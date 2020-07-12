



For many ladies, the thought of having fibroids — abnormal growths that develop in or on a woman’s uterus during childbearing years — is something that evokes endless nightmares.





Studies show that fibroids grow at different rates, even when a woman has more than one. They can range from the size of a pea to (occasionally) the size of a watermelon.





While the cause of fibroids isn’t well understood, there’s barely any need for worry if you can stick to a healing diet for the non-cancerous growths. Fibroids, like several other distortions in the body system, can significantly be shrinked by taking the right food.





Interesting, isn’t it? Check out some foods that can help you shrink fibroids.





Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are potential goldmines for healthy living. I guess you already know that as much as I do. But guess what? They are also efficient in shrinking fibroids.





Aside being a veritable source of vitamins and minerals, fruits and vegetables contain fiber content which help with the removal of toxins and waste matter from the body.





Increased fiber consumption can also rid excessive estrogen from the body while also checkmating excess weight. Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, bok choy, kale, turnips, watercress, radish and arugula are all great choices.





Flaxseed





This is a plant-based food that provides healthful fat, antioxidants and fiber. It contains lots of fibroid healing properties including phytoestrogens that help to replace harmful estrogens produced naturally by the body. This way, flaxseed thwarts estrogen dominance which facilitates growth of fibroids in body.





Garlic and onions





If you really want to shrink fibroids in your uterus, then begin to consume onions and garlic. Both are rich sources of antioxidants which help to combat free radical damage to health cells in the body system including the pelvic region.





With constant consumption of these herbs, you’re shutting the door against damage from free radicals — which could increase risk of developing a number of health conditions including fibroids — in your body.





Cold-water fish









Deep sea cold-water fish such as salmon, sardines, tuna, and mackerel should be part of your diet to shrink fribroids.





You may want to ask me why. The reason is simple: they are a rich source of essential fatty acids which are anti-inflammatory and can help promote hormone balance.





Eggs from free range birds









Eggs, as you know, are a great source of protein. But there’s more to protein with eggs from organically raised birds.





This is because the diet of such birds are usually supplemented with essential fatty acids which consequently help them to produce eggs that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids needed for good health.





Omega-3 fatty acids alongside vitamin B, vitamin E and magnesium are good for reducing symptoms of fibroids.





Legumes





Legumes also possess essential properties that can help shrink fibroids. Beans and peas, for instance, facilitate hormone balance in the body which is integral to shrinking fibroids.





That’s not all. Legumes are also a good source of soluble fibre which helps in taking out waste matter and toxins including excess estrogen from the body.





Non-gluten grains





Consuming gluten-free grains such as brown rice, wild rice, long grain rice, buckwheat and millet can also help shrink fibroids. Beyond the usual carbohydrates that give you the energy required for your day-to-day activities, non-gluten grains contain vitamins and minerals that help to combat fibroids.





EXTRA: Below are foods and drinks to avoid while managing your fibroids:





Refined Sugar

Caffeine

Alcohol

High-Fat, Processed Meats

High-Fat Dairy Products

Foods High in Salt

Refined Carbohydrates





