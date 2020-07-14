





Buratai made the declaration while welcoming the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, to the Nigerian Army Super camp four located in Faskari, Katsina State.Olanisakin was on an operational visit to the camp to assess how troops in the newly formed Exercise Sahel Sanity based in the camp were faring.Buratai said, “Exactly five years ago, I was in Ndjamena, Chad Republic, when I heard the announcement of General Olanisakin as the Chief of Defence Staff as well as my own appointment as Chief of Army Staff. We are grateful to Almighty God for giving us good health to lead the armed forces.“It is a thing of joy to say that we are quite grateful to the President and Commander-in- Chief of Armed Forces for this honour, and assure you that we have not disappointed President Muhammadu Buhari in carrying out our responsibilities. We have not disappointed Nigerians.”Buratai said Exercise Sahel Sanity had begun to tackle banditry and other crimes in the North-West just few days after it was launched.He added that some logistics suppliers for bandits as well as their informants and collaborators had been arrested.Olanisakin, in his remarks, lauded Buratai for modernising the Nigerian Army.He said the Nigerian Army Super Camp Four was one of initiatives to meet modern security challenges.