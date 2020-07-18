





This request was contained in a letter by the Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika dated July 15th 2020 and titled, “Commendation on the preventive and protective measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus at the airports.”Adeyemi in the letter condemned the act of the VIPs and told the minister not to condole such misconduct.He said, “Honourable Minister, it has been brought to my attention that some highly placed individuals who ought to adhere completely to the guidelines put in place by your good office have been found wanting.“It has been reported that these individuals have shown unwillingness to comply with set down rules and guidelines for the safety of all Nigerians. This must not be condoned under any circumstance.”He stressed the need for VIPs to respect the guidelines by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and not jeopardise the health and safety of others by virtue of the way they conduct themselves at the airports.Adeyemi went on to propose a four-month ban and a blacklist for erring officials.He said, “I therefore urge that any Nigerian who deliberately fail to adhere to all measures as directed should not be allowed entry into any Nigerian airport for at least four months.“Furthermore, such individuals should be blacklisted at all airports and exposed on social media. This will serve as a deterrent to others.“The implementation of preventive measures should be fully enforced regardless of social status.”The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has now asked all very important personalities to obey all COVID-19 protocol at the nation’s airports or risk being denied access to any of its facilities.