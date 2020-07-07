





This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Senator Abdulfatahi Buhari and seconded by Senator Ibikunle Amosun.Senator Buhari had eulogised the late Ajimobi, who was a member of the 5th Senate from 2003 to 2007.The red chamber thereafter observed a minute silence in honour of AjimobiIt also advised the Federal Government to rename the Ibadan Airport after him.