





Magu was said to have been picked up earlier in the day by operatives of the Department of State Services and moved to the Presidential Villa to appear before a panel said to have been set up to investigate some allegations levelled against him.Reporters who made attempts to gain entrance into the facility inside the Presidential Villa at about 03:20pm were turned back.One of the security operatives told the reporters that “They said you people should excuse the use of this place today.”State House correspondents have a media gallery located inside the facility but were not allowed to access it.