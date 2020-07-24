The United States Government has condemned the executions of aid workers by Boko Haram.





The US noted that the situation in Nigeria was deteriorating.





The deceased, five males, were shot at close range after one of the insurgents gave a speech deriding humanitarian organisations.





They were working for Action Against Hunger, International Rescue Committee, Rich International and Borno State Emergency Management Agency.





The US Mission in Nigeria, in a statement on Thursday, expressed grief over the murders.





It read: “We are deeply saddened by the execution of five humanitarian workers by terrorists in Northeast Nigeria. This comes against a backdrop of deteriorating conditions for millions of Nigerians.”





America said the brave individuals dedicated their lives to easing human suffering.





“We hope that their families and colleagues can take comfort in their selfless sacrifices on behalf of others. We will remember their dedication to others”, the statement added.





The United Nations (UN), in its reaction, stressed that the workers devoted their lives to helping vulnerable people and communities affected by violence.





The UN recalled that they were abducted while travelling in a route connecting the northern town of Monguno with Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.





“Their safety and securing their safe release have been our highest priority since they were captured last month”, said UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon.





The official lamented that it was not the first killing of kidnapped aid workers.





Kallon said he was troubled by the number of illegal vehicular checkpoints set up by non-state armed groups along supply routes.





“These checkpoints disrupt the delivery of life-saving assistance and heighten the risks for civilians of being abducted, killed or injured, with aid workers increasingly being singled out.





“We have repeatedly called for such devastating fate and blatant violation of international humanitarian law to never happen again.”





The UN implored all armed parties to stop targeting aid workers and civilians.





