





This indication was given in a statement made available to journalists, on Friday, signed by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye.The statement indicated that lessons would continue for Senior Secondary School 3 class till the commencement of the examination.The West African Secondary School Certificate Examination is August 17.The statement added that “Students would go on Sallah break on Wednesday, July 29 and would be back in school on Monday August 3, while Junior Secondary School 3 and Primary 6 classes were asked to proceed on holiday as earlier scheduled and resume for their examinations on the 10th and 20th of August respectively.”It urged stakeholders in the education sector in the state the new academic schedules was approved by the State Executive Council on July 21.“On behalf of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, I wish to appreciate all stakeholders in the education sector for your unalloyed support and hardwork during the preparation for the resumption of academic activities in our schools.“Your dedication to work, love for our students and personal involvement in the training and observance of COVID-19 protocols in the bid to contain Coronavirus infection among our school children is unparalleled. COVID-19 is real and unabating at the moment. We shall, however, defeat the virus with science, diligence and courage.“I cannot but must appreciate our teachers that took part in the revision exercise given to our students in terminal classes, that is SS3, JSS3 and Primary 6. I pray that all our efforts at recording success in all examinations by our students will not be in vain.”