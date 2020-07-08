



Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of service of the federation (HoS), says the current consolidated salary structure (CONLESS) of civil servants at the national assembly is “illegal”.





Yemi-Esan said this at a meeting with Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives.





The head of service asked the leadership of the national assembly to revert the CONLESS to the way it was.





Overtime, civil servants at the national assembly have protested poor remuneration and non-payment of allowances.





This led to some adjustments by the eighth national assembly overseen by Bukola Saraki, former senate president.





She told the senate president and the speaker that the way the leadership of the eighth assembly arrived at the current salary structure “was faulty”.





The head of service said the civil servants at the national assembly are not “different from the core civil service to warrant a consolidated salary structure”.





She said “due process” must be followed in effecting any change to the salary structure of the civil servants in the legislative arm of government.





