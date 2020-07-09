The presidential panel probing the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday grilled the so-called “Magu Boys” — a group of operatives believed to be favoured by Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.





The boys have been accused of committing several atrocities — including blackmailing and extorting suspects, appropriating exhibits to themselves and selling off forfeited or seized assets without remitting the proceeds to government coffers.





These are some of the allegations listed in the memo sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, who asked the president to remove Magu from office.





Magu was arrested on Monday by a combined team of officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) after failing to honour two invitations from the panel, headed by Ayo Salami, former president of the court of appeal.





Some of the “Magu Boys” who appeared before the panel, according to a report by TheCable, are Bashir Abdullahi, Ishiaku Sharo, Bala Silas Sanga, Abubakar Madaki and Ibrahim Ahmed.





Magu’s grilling entered the fourth day on Thursday, with the secretary of the commission, Olanipekun Olukoyede, and other directors also answering questions on the operations of the agency.





The panel began sitting three weeks ago, but was only able to compel Magu to appear before it on Monday.





He has been detained since his arrest while Umar Mohammed, the director of operations, has taken over the commission in an acting position.





There is yet no official pronouncement on the suspension of Magu and the appointment of an acting chairman.









