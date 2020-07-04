



Former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi has raised an alarm over plans by a certain group to rope him into litigation in the All Progressives Congress, APC.





He raised the alarm following President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for all members to withdraw all litigations for or against the party as the APC moves to reconcile angry members.





According to Ameachi, the individuals sponsoring what he called the, false, ill-conceived narrative are warned to immediately desist from their evil plot, adding that he is not unaware of their sponsors and paymasters.





Amaechi, now Minister of Transportation in a statement by his Media Office, on Friday said the unnamed group is plotting to tarnish his image by alleging he has a phantom interest in a court case involving the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State.





He warned the alleged group not to drag his name into any court matter involving the APC in Rivers or anywhere else.





The APC leader in Rivers State added that the group has perfected plans to rubbish his image by falsely claiming that he plans to influence the outcome of a court matter.





According to him, “We are aware of plots by a group attempting to muddle the name of the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi by dragging him into an ongoing court case involving the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State.





“We will shame them publicly in due time if they don’t put a stop to their nefarious, ungodly, treacherous plans.”









