She died in a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning at the age of 59.Her son Zondwa Mandela told public broadcaster SABC that it is unclear if the disease caused her death. The family is waiting for the autopsy report.“Simply by the virtue that there was a positive test, we are therefore obligated to function and work within the framework of the existing regulation related to such cases,” he said.He is quoted as saying his mother will be buried on Friday morning.