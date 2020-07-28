NO fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House of Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).





This was in compliance with the directive issued by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, during Thursday’s plenary, who referred the letter sent by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges for further investigation.





Some of the members listed in the controversial letter are from Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Imo states as well as unnamed ‘Caucus in the House of Representatives’. In the three-page letter with Ref No: MNDA/HM/041/ IV/158 dated 23rd July 2020 and entitled ‘Some Niger Delta Development Commission contracts allegedly given to some members of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives)’, Akpabio alleged that the investigating committee on NDDC refused and/or neglected to give him the “opportunity to explain the reference to most NDDC contracts yearly being awarded since 2001 from the records allegedly to members of the National Assembly in both chambers.





“However, the two chairmen of the Committee on NDDC had adequate knowledge,” he said. The minister further added that: “It has always been known that the two chairmen of the Committees on NDDC in both chambers yearly exhibited unusual influence to the exclusion of committee members and even the management of NDDC in appropriating funds to details embellished in the budget after the passage of the line items at the plenaries.”





While justifying his position, Senator Akpabio stated that: “To show you some typical examples, herewith attached are documents showing nature of contracts, amount of such contracts (in some cases), date of awards and beneficiaries.





Some were awarded to the two chairmen of both Committees in the House of Representatives and the Senate respectively, serving at the period of the awards (Annexures ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’). However, due to the 48 hours notice the forensic auditors could not sift through the thousands of files in their possession to provide more.”





Ubadinma Blessing), who got contracts worth N552,563,379.38; Imo representative, who got contracts worth N585,577,933.50; Edo representative, who got contracts worth N502,435,025.17; House of Representatives caucus also got contracts worth N254,384,426.63 with contract details of Kabaka Brown; North-East representative got two contracts worth N717.555 million; while one Honourable Nadu got contract worth N484,762,887.



Also listed as beneficiaries of the multi-billion naira NDDC contractors are TC/COP Villa/ MD who got several contracts for undisclosed amounts; AIG Operations Abuja who got contracts worth N186,771,348.75, while DIG/Ochei got a contract worth N348,702,613.61; GOC 6 Division also got a contract worth N349,976,919.86; CSO/CNC got contract worth N150,342,858.75; MD/EFCC for a contact of Godwin Udoidiong for undisclosed amount; George Moghalu National Auditor/ EDP also got contracts worth N198,397,145.63; EDP/ Giadom also got contract worth N663,155,999.63 and N649,013 million; while Justice Nnamdi Dimgha FHC got contract worth 249,555,206.25.






