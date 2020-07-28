





He is the Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry.A statement he authored on Tuesday, urged everyone “to use this period to thank God and move away from sins.”The cleric called on world leaders to open up to their citizens concerning alleged conspiracy theories surrounding the disease.Giwa recalled that he had persistently advised them not to create fear in the minds of their citizens.He insisted that coronavirus was created to weaken Christians.The Pastor said: “Of course, there are a lot of unfortunate events that will happen prior to the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. We have overcome one of the events; some would come that won’t be able to bear or overcome.“We must learn from COVID-19 and forsake our sins totally. Nobody expected this, nobody saw this coming, but our God saw it. That should tell us that nobody can question God. I hope we can draw closer to God than before.”