



Billionaire business man and actress, Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko has dragged US based journalist, Azuka Jebose Molokwu to court for defamation.





This is coming after Azuka labelled him a cultist marrying virgins. She had said his desire to marry virgins is suspicious as it comes off as if he is appeasing certain deities. She accused the billionaire of evil doings and getting protection from the Ministry of Justice, Delta and Edo state police command.





Azuka also called on the billionaire’s friends to distance themselves from him while labelling him as a disgrace and pathetic fool. She also urged new mum, Regina Daniels to pack her bags and run with her child, adding that Nwoko does not love her but only married her because of chastity.

Not taking her accusations lightly, Ned Nwoko slammed Azuka with a 2 billion naira lawsuit.

The suit is contained in a writ of summons obtained from Effurun High Court, Delta State on behalf of Nwoko by his counsel, Ikhide Ehighelua and Co dated July 13, 2020.





Also joined in the suit No. EHC 99 as the second defendant is Prince Chukwunonso Nwoko identified as the employer and sponsor of the first defendant, Jebose, a native of Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, resident in the United States of America.





According to the suit, both defendants made highly defamatory publications in several online blogs and other social media platforms “calculated to reduce the estimation of the claimant” and damage his reputation in the public.





It stated that the malicious publications had continued unabated against the plaintiff in spite of warnings by his solicitors to the defendants.





Counsel to Nwoko also stated that the first defendant defiantly came out openly on the social media that the cautions would not be a deterrent to his defamatory publications, prompting the legal action.









NigerianEye recalls that in a recent interview, Ned Nwoko disclosed that he married all his six wives including Regina Daniels as virgins and won't have done so, if they were not



The claimant had also sought in his favour, before the court a "public apology to be published by the defendants in at least two national daily newspapers circulating in Nigeria and social media platforms" as well as an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from making any further defamatory publications against him.










