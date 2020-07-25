Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, has apologised for pushing Sandra, one of her domestic workers, into a swimming pool during an argument.





The disagreement between the two ladies was brought to light in the latest edition of ‘Our Circle’, a documentary-reality show by the actress and Ned Nwoko, her husband.





In the now-viral video, which was filmed during the movie star’s baby shower, Daniels could be seen standing near a pool alongside a man while arguing with Sandra over the level of lightning of a place not mentioned.





While the actress insisted there was need for more light, the domestic worker held a contrary opinion.

The development had degenerated into an argument with the actress pushing Sandra into the pool while trying to leave the scene.

Reacting, however, the actress attributed her action to hormonal issues caused by her pregnancy then, adding that such was not deliberate.





She also explained that she gets angry when things are not done the way she envisaged.





“I feel really bad for pushing Sandra. That was not intentional. Pregnancy hormones, l get easily angry when things are not done my way,” she said.





Daniels welcomed a baby boy with her politician husband in June.





The lovebirds have been subject of controversies over the age difference between them.





Jude Ojeogwu, her father, had earlier opposed the union, also citing the age difference. He, however, accepted Nwoko as his son-in-law during the baby’s naming ceremony in Abuja.









