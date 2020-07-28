Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, casting doubts on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City on August 8.
Real said tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in “perfect health”, he would be self-isolating at home.
Real, who trail City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the competition was suspended in March because of the pandemic, are set to play the Premier League side in the second leg on August 8 at the Etihad.
The Spanish club announced in a statement, “After the COVID-19 tests carried out individually on our first-team yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.
“The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home.”
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.