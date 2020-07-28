





Real said tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in “perfect health”, he would be self-isolating at home.Real, who trail City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the competition was suspended in March because of the pandemic, are set to play the Premier League side in the second leg on August 8 at the Etihad.The Spanish club announced in a statement, “After the COVID-19 tests carried out individually on our first-team yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.“The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home.”