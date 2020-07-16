 Real Madrid defeat Villarreal 2-1 to win La Liga title | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Real Madrid defeat Villarreal 2-1 to win La Liga title

Thursday, July 16, 2020 0
A+ A-

Real Madrid have won their 34th Spanish title after they beat Villarreal 2-1. 

Karim Benzema scored both goals for the home side as the club claimed the title in La Liga. Manager Zinedine Zidane grabbed his 11th trophy since becoming manager at Real Madrid.




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top