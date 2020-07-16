Real Madrid have won their 34th Spanish title after they beat Villarreal 2-1.
Karim Benzema scored both goals for the home side as the club claimed the title in La Liga. Manager Zinedine Zidane grabbed his 11th trophy since becoming manager at Real Madrid.
🙌🏆 ¡SOMOS CAMPEONES! 🏆🙌— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) July 16, 2020
⚽ @LaLiga 2019/20#34Ligas | #RealFootball pic.twitter.com/XIvjdkKACt
