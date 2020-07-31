Reactions have continued to trail U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for the postponement of the November 3 presidential elections in the country.





Trump had on Thursday called for the postponement of the 2020 election.





The American leader, who made the call via Twitter, expressed concern that the election would be fraudulent.





In reaction to Trump’s call, House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi replied to the president with a tweet by reminding him that he lacked the Constitutional powers to determine the dates of elections.





Pelosi wrote: “The Congress may determine the Time of choosing the Electors, and the Day on which they shall give their Votes; which Day shall be the same throughout the United States.”





Similarly, Ms Ellen Weintraub, the Chairperson of the U.S. Federal Election Commission, also said the president lacked the power to move the election.





According to the BBC, Weintraub said, “There was no need to delay the exercise, and called for more funding for states to run safe and secure elections.”





Also, the House of Representatives Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, who is also a Republican, reportedly dismissed the idea.





“Never in the history of the federal elections have we ever not held an election and we should go forward with our election,” McCarthy said.





Lindsay Graham, another Republican senator, who is an ally of Trump, also said postponing the election was not “a good idea”.





However, Chris Stewart, a Republican lawmaker from Utah, said the president had “a legitimate point about mail-in voting being hard to monitor.”





“Can you ensure the accuracy of mail-in voting? Now in some states, you can.





“In my state in Utah, for example, we’ve been doing it for quite a while, but we’re a small state with a relatively small population.





“It’s harder to do on a national scale,” Stewart said.





