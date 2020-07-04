



The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday called for the probe of some Peoples Democratic Party leaders over their links to arrested fraudster Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.





APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said Atiku Abubakar, former PDP’s Presidential candidate, Bukola Saraki; ex-Senate President and PDP National Leader, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and ex-Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye should be probed over their association with Hushpuppi.





Nabena recalled that the PDP chieftains had met with the alleged fraudster in Dubai, prior to the 109 presidential elections.





In a statement he signed, Nabena urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to investigate the connection between PDP chieftains and Hushpuppi.

According to Nabena: “Reports of the criminal conspiracy linking the top echelon of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with Ramon Olorunwa Abbas also known as “Ray Hushpuppi” who was recently arrested along with associate(s) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and extradited to the United States of America to face trial over cyber-enabled fraud and Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes should be a matter of serious interest to relevant authorities in Nig





“We note that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has already declared the arraigned Instagram celebrity wanted over fraud allegations.





“However, the EFCC, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and other sister agencies must investigate money laundering reports linking some PDP leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring.





“That the PDP leadership turned Dubai into their “Strategic” meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and “Hushpuppi’s” affinity with the PDP leadership is not mere coincidence.





“At different times, “Hushpuppi” was photographed in a Dubai meeting with the PDP’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Senator Dino Melaye among other PDP stalwarts.





“While relevant authorities investigate the nature of their relationship and business partnership, we also challenge the PDP leadership to do the same by opening up on the nature of the relationship, particularly the kind of services the arrested “Hushpuppi” provided them.





“In the leadup to the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, we renewed our call against monetised elections and vote-buying schemes which the PDP serially deployed in elections.





“We call on relevant authorities to up their guard to prevent these practices that threaten the sanctity of our elections. The people’s will and votes should determine elections, not illicit money used to buy votes.”





