





Classes will resume from 4th August to allow SSS3 students in Nigeria prepare for the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.The examination had been scheduled to commence on the 17th August, 2020.In a statement on Tuesday, NAPPS President Yomi Otubela, said the news was cheering for students, parents, teachers, school owners and other stakeholders.The body thanked the Ministers at the Education Ministry for their roles and giving listening ears to concerns about the suspension.NAPPS promised to take safety as a priority by ensuring that staff, students and visitors adhere strictly to the safety protocols and COVID-19 guidelines.Otubela urged state governments to follow suit by calling an emergency virtual meeting of all stakeholders in both public and private schools.He tasked them to further enlighten schools on what needs to be put in place having taken cognizance of their state peculiarities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.“We shall use the opportunity of this resumption to assess the workability of safety protocols that are in place in schools and hope that we can use the success of it to ensure other students fully resume as soon as possible”, the president added.