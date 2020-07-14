





The representative of the body, Yomi Odubela, in a statement on Monday, said there is a need to avoid a situation where Nigerian students will be forced to seek an alternative way of writing these examinations by approaching neighbouring countries such as Ghana among others adding that this would not be good for the image of the country.“Private Schools under NAPPS are ready to resume with strict adherence to the safety protocols advised by the Nigeria Council for Disease Control. Based on our readiness to safely reopen schools in phases starting with JSS3 and more importantly SSS3 students who will be sitting for their WASSCE conducted by WAEC, NECO, etc, we are using this medium to call on the Federal Ministry of Education to revisit its reversal on resumption and suspension of 2020 public examinations (WAEC, NECO, etc) for the following reasons.“Even though we appreciate the safety concerns of the Federal Government, private schools are fully prepared for safe reopening of schools with investment already made to procure safety equipment as advised by Nigeria Council for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure the safe reopening of schools nationwide,” he said.Odubela explained that NAPPS is ready to ensure the safe phased reopening of schools for JSS3 and SSS3 students in private schools in the country by ensuring member schools strictly adhere to the safety protocols recommended by NCDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the school environments.