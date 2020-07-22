





It was earlier reported that the aid workers were kidnapped by Boko Haram Terrorists a month ago.Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, sympathised with the families of the five aid workers.He prayed that God will comfort them for their irreplaceable loss.The President assured the families that his government will continue to do all it can to ensure that “every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from northeastern Nigeria and that the perpetrators of this atrocity will face the law.”Buhari further condoled with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff have suffered this gruesome fate.He thanked them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria. He assured them that security agencies in the state will work closely with their organisations to implement measures to ensure that no such kidnapping of staff occurs again.