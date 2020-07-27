 President Buhari okays two new appointments | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of Sabiu Abubakar and Oba Oluniyi, as Deputy Commissioners for Insurance in the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

While Abubakar is the Deputy Commissioner, Technical, Oba takes charge of Finance and Administration (F&A) in the Commission.

A statement issued on Monday by Rasaaq Salami, the NAICOM’s Head, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate said both appointments are effective July 17th, 2020 for an initial tenure of five years.

Until his appointment, Abubakar had worked as Executive Director Operations and Training at Jaiz Takaful Insurance Plc.


He is a Fellow of both Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and Chartered Insurance Institute of London as well as Associate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (AMNIM).


