President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a stern warning to public servants and political appointees who use their offices to bestow undue advantage on anyone seeking government jobs and other favours.





Buhari warned that the act is antithetical to the character of his administration.





Buhari was quoted to have sounded the warning in a statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, following persistent reports of fraudsters using the business cards and purported referral letters from presidential aides and other government officials to solicit employment, contract and other favours.





According to Mohammed, Buhari warned federal ministries, departments and agencies to disregard any purported request from officials of the government aiming to confer undue advantage on anyone seeking such favours.





The Minister insisted that the President Buhari government has put in place a systematic and disciplined approach to ensure that the current administration benefits all Nigerians, whether in the area of employment or contract procurement.





The Minister added that ”This system should be allowed to work for all Nigerians without interference.”









