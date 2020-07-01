



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).





NEPZA is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.





Adesugba’s appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari and addressed to the Minister, Julius Toba-Jegede.





A statement by Toba-Jegede’s Media Assistant, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, hailed Buhari over Adesugba’s appointment.





The Minister also said he was confident Adesugba’s experience and academic exposure will add value to NEPZA, urging the new appointee to operate with an open-door policy.





Adesugba is an accomplished specialist in Investment Promotion and Economic Development, who is known for his proficiency in organizational development and institutional reforms.





He has combined the best in private sector entrepreneurial acumen with an expert ability to navigate public sector practice.





