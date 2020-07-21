President Muhammadu Buhari will discuss with leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the crisis rocking Mali.





He spoke on Tuesday while receiving reports from ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan.





Jonathan was at the State House, Abuja, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.





Buhari said he would ask the President of Niger, the ECOWAS Chairman, to also brief member-states on the current situation.





The Nigerian leader thanked Jonathan for his comprehensive brief on the Mali situation.





He noted that Buhari had been abreast with the crisis since when he was the President.





Speaking, Jonathan said ECOWAS can’t preside over the removal of an elected President.





“Not even the African Union (AU), or the United Nations (UN) can do it. Leaders must be elected and leave under constitutional processes, otherwise we would have Banana republics all over the place,” he added.





Jonathan thanked Buhari for providing a presidential jet for the mission, “thus making our trips convenient and comfortable”.





The people of Mali have been calling on President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign.





Recently, the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), African Union (AU), and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), condemned the government’s use of lethal force.





