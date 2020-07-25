





Rapper, Naira Marley took to his IG story to congratulate the singer on the arrival of the bundle of joy.Naira Marley noted that the baby shared a striking resemblance with the “Monalisa” crooner.Naira Marley posted the picture of the baby with caption;@official_lyta: This boy resemble u oo. Congrats broskiLyta started doing music at the age of 13 and met Olamide at an event where he performed. Olamide was thrilled by his display, he was called up immediately by the YBNL boss for some freestyles .He later exited the record label over some issues he had with his then label boss, Olamide.His talent caught Davido’s eye and the OBO sensation collaborated with him on “Monalisa” remix.