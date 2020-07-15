Two soldiers abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents along Auno road in Borno state, have been rescued by policemen.





Citing a security situation report, PR Nigeria said the insurgents attacked a troop of soldiers who were on patrol on Auno road on Monday.





After killing two soldiers, they went away with other soldiers and their gun trucks.





“At 14.30 hrs of July 13, 20120, an army patrol team was attacked by Boko Haram along Auno road and killed two soldiers and kidnapped others while carting away two of the military’s gun trucks, AK 47Rifles and unspecified numbers of ammunition,” the report read.

“Counter-Terrorism unit of the Nigeria police on pin down point (operation), at the area went after the terrorists. After a gun battle recovered one gun-truck, rifles and rescued two soldiers alive.”





Boko Haram staged multiple attacks in Borno on Monday.





The insurgents attacked the 333 Artillery Barracks in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.





A resident had disclosed that some travellers on Maiduguri-Damaturu road were abducted by the insurgents.





The military had recorded victory in the fight against the insurgents, but in the past weeks, had also come under attacks.





